Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 57,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,049,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 124,118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 136,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,896. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.