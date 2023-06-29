Asset Management Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 3.7% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,789,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.