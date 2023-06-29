Astor Investment Management LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after buying an additional 1,124,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after buying an additional 286,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

TLT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,998,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,179,154. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

