Astor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 4.0% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,670,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $288,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,666,000 after purchasing an additional 283,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $859,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.02. 141,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,859. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.