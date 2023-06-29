Atalaya Mining Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 320 ($4.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £447.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,133.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($4.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 329.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.10) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.63) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

