Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $19.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRA. StockNews.com downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 46,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

