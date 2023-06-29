Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 42,580 shares changing hands.

Athena Gold Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.