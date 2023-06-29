Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Director Sells $181,650.00 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $155.38. 414,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,713. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average is $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 128.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Atkore by 134.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

