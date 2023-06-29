Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.50

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 27584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Atlanticus Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 499.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

