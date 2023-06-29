Atwater Malick LLC Has $9.35 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 4.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.87. 809,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

