Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.38. 18,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 548,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 662,435 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 25,816.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,355 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

