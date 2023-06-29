AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $209,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $2,443.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,542.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,486.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,472. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

