Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Lowered by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 5.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.77% of Avantor worth $109,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor Stock Up 3.3 %

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

AVTR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

