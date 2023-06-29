Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 4.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) shares were down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $71.67. Approximately 747,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 908,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

