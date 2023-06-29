B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

