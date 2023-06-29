B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance
Shares of OTC BOLSY opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
