B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance

Shares of OTC BOLSY opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

B3 SA – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, a financial market infrastructure company, provides trading services in an exchange and OTC environment. It operates through Listed; OTC; Infrastructure for Financing; and Technology, Data and Service segments. The company offers listed equities and securities for anhydrous fuel ethanol, Arabica coffee 4/5 and 6/7, corn, crystal sugar, gold, hydrous ethanol, live cattle, and soybean commodities; ETF and sovereign debt instruments; and exchange rates, interest rates, and equities, as well as collateral management products.

