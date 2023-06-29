Ballast Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

LLY traded up $5.78 on Thursday, reaching $464.48. The company had a trading volume of 336,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,916. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $468.53. The stock has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.86 and its 200 day moving average is $375.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.