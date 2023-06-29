Ballast Inc. Has $16.15 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $608,296,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,783,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 1,207,062 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 762,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,542,000.

SPHQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 63,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,158. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

