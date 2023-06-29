Ballast Inc. Has $814,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.73. 559,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

