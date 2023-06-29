Ballast Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballast Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.15. The company had a trading volume of 745,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,465. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

