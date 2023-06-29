Ballast Inc. Purchases 173 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.76. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

