Ballast Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.80. 466,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.87 and a 200 day moving average of $232.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.