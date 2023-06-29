Ballast Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.44. 922,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

