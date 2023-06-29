Ballast Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,786,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 214,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,085. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

