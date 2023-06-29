Bank of America Lowers Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

PLYA opened at $8.00 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,312,124.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

