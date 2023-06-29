Bank of America Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $48.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $46.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

