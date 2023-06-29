Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (BKPKF) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Free Report) is one of 285 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bank Polska Kasa Opieki to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A 2.41 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors $2.69 billion $626.00 million 240.95

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bank Polska Kasa Opieki. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Polska Kasa Opieki N/A N/A N/A Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors 32.52% 11.69% 0.96%

Dividends

This table compares Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays an annual dividend of C$6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.3%. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Polska Kasa Opieki 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Competitors 1060 3209 3243 12 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 317.64%. Given Bank Polska Kasa Opieki’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki peers beat Bank Polska Kasa Opieki on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bank Polska Kasa Opieki

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A., a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments. The company accepts current accounts, saving accounts, and term deposits. Its loan products include mortgage, operating, investment, cash, and consumer loans; loans for corporates, and small and medium enterprises; and commercial real estate financing. The company also provides insurance, asset management, pension funds, brokerage, transactional advisory, leasing, factoring, business consulting, transferable agent, call-center, real estate development, and online banking services. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

