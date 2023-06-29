Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Free Report) was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 11,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 51,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.
The firm has a market cap of C$49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.08.
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
