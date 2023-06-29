Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.