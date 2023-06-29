Bay Rivers Group Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bay Rivers Group lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

BA stock opened at $210.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

