Bay Rivers Group Sells 125 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.