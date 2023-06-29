Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $161.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

