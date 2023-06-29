Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after buying an additional 116,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,621,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

