Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after buying an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

