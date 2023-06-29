Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 210 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

