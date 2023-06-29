Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

