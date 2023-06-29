Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,456 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $100,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.24. 313,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,805. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.