Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises approximately 1.2% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,136.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,485,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,343 shares of company stock worth $2,115,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 481,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

