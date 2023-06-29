B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 598,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in B&G Foods by 505.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Free Report

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.