Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.83. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1,197,219 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,674 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $40,273,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.