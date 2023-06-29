Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $15.31

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.31, but opened at $14.83. Bilibili shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1,197,219 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,674 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Bilibili by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $40,273,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
