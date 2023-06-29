Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Reduced by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Biogen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.27.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $284.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

