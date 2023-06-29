Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 293.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

