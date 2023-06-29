BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $15,922.45 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $15,922.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,664.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFS remained flat at $22.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,560. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $982.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.80.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

