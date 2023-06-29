Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMEA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $807.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Insider Transactions at Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 in the last 90 days. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

(Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.