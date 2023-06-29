Biotricity (BTCY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, June 30th.

Biotricity Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTCY opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTCY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biotricity by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

