Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $590.59 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,418.62 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $590.59 billion and approximately $13.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.55 or 0.00810368 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00123573 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017094 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,415,306 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
