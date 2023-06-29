Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $590.59 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,418.62 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $590.59 billion and approximately $13.25 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.55 or 0.00810368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00123573 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,415,306 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.