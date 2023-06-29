Bitcoin Cash Price Up 82.7% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.79 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 82.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $246.55 or 0.00810368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,418.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00123573 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017094 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,434,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
