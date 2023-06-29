Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 63% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $226.57 or 0.00750816 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.40 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00121996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,434,038 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

