Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $146.29 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $9.12 or 0.00030278 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $146.29 million and approximately $398,993.84 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,098.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00747536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00122647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017076 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.33488855 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $363,968.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

