BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BB. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

BlackBerry Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BB opened at $5.01 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.14 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $130,737.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 618,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 409,887 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5,243.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 582,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

